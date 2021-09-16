Mary Tourville Bouse, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, born October 8, 1921 in El Reno, Oklahoma, passed September 11, 2021 in Payson, Arizona.
Survived by Chere Osbun (Jessie), Susan Luckett (Lou), Allison Carter (Jim), Mari-Louise Lee, and Fred Bouse, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Mary loved to cook, and donate her time to veteran’s affairs, as well as crochet many lovely Afghans, angels, sweaters and animals for her grandchildren.
She was well loved by everyone who met her and will be truly missed by all.
Mary will be interred in a private service for family on 11:00 am, Friday, September 17th at Green Acres Memorial Park in Scottsdale, Arizona.
