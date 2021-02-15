Matthew (Matt) Williams of Payson, AZ died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Matt was born on July 18, 1963 and shared his birthday with his favorite uncle, Robert Marcione. From the moment he arrived, he had something to say and could always be counted on to make a comment or crack a joke. No matter where he went, Matt became friendly with most people he met. Many of those friends became family to him and could always count on Matt to provide a helping hand whenever needed. A native Arizonan, Matt loved living in Payson and spent as much time as possible swimming, hiking and camping along the East Verde River. It gave him peace to be outdoors and to enjoy the beauty of the Rim Country. He adored dogs and found it difficult to not rescue every abandoned pooch he came across. He is now reunited with Murphy, Bandit, Kimo, Missy, Chewbacca, Destiny, Bud and Lucky, who all crossed the rainbow bridge. His current pups Bella and Tyra were with him until the end, providing their unconditional love. However, he was most proud of being a father as it gave his life purpose.
Matt is survived by his children and the lights of his life – son Kyden Jordan and wife Kelsey, daughter Janea Jordan, and daughter Jasmine Jordan Hernandez. His granddaughter Kiara-Marie Morton was the apple of his eye and in his final days, brought him joy by singing her ABCs with him. He is also survived by his father, Robert Williams and wife Barbara, brother Mark Williams and wife Susie, sister Pamela Williams, and stepsiblings Jon McDonald and wife Inthira, Brenda Rollins, and Jerel McDonald and wife Jennifer. He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Barbara Marcione, and is now with her watching over all of us. For those of you who wish to remember Matt, rescue an abandoned dog or make a donation to Hospice of the Valley in his name. And in the words of one of his favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, don’t stop thinking about tomorrow.
