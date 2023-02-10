Mel Lamoine Riggins (1954-2023) Feb 10, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mel Lamoine Riggins died in his home on January 21, 2023. He was born in Anderson, Indiana on December 2, 1954 to Marlow and Joyceylyn (Lawrence) Riggins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories The reason for orange marked trees MSA helps quench wildlife’s thirst County approves ban on feeding wildlife Arizona Senate approves bill to eliminate city taxes on food and rent Should Gila County charge more for its services? Latest Stories The search for meaning led into the wilderness The key to skiing: Stowing your keys properly Council launches into budget year committed to finding revenue The reason for orange marked trees MSA helps quench wildlife’s thirst Two Great Books Archaeology group hosts program on Salado Banner Payson earns national Outstanding Nursing award Payson Concrete wins county bid Payson native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Election denial Santos must go Medical air memberships 'Banana republic' Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Kelly and Sinema deliver over $132M in major investments for Arizona Mental health survival tips for the holiday season Arizona’s housing shortfall is real but so is progress, including in rural communities Stamp Designs Can’t Paper Over Postal Problems Columnists Two Great Books May you NOT "live an interesting life" – Part 2 May you NOT ‘live an interesting life’ My first taste of military life – Part 6 My first taste of military life – Part 5 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Valentine Specials and Gifts Arizona Public Service Arizona Department of Revenue Dolly Parton Imagination Library Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Tom Russell & Associates GCSO Citizens Academy ERA Real Estate – Brenda Altfeltis Firewise By Firemen Wildfire Risk Reduction Interpretive Trail Event Bobbi's – The Inside Story Cheaper Sweeper Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Integricare 2x3 Chapman Auto Center Business Directory Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Sawmill Theatres Humane Society of Central Arizona Grow Your Business Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Pratt Heating & Cooling West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON BE FLOOD AWARE: Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Dr. Gear Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Best of the Rim 2017 - Who will win?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!