Michael “Brookse” Brooke of Pine, Arizona, passed away on May 7th, 2021 after a 6 month battle with complications from Covid 19.
He was born on October 21st, 1956 in New York. Son of Charles and Gloria (Budlong) Brooke.
He was passionate in working and mentoring during his 43 year career with Kearney Electric and Communications.
Left to cherish his memory are his life partner Shirley, son Bryan, (Deanna), daughter Keri, (Alan), also Crystal, (Patrick), 8 grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends. His memory will forever make us smile and feel his love.
Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Brooke family.
Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to either Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Arizona at bbbsaz.org or Tonto Rim Search and Rescue at trsar.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!