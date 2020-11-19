On the afternoon of Friday, October 23rd Mike was taken from us in a tragic vehicle accident.
Michael was born to the parents of Ira and Fran Werley. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. Michael was the type of person that if anyone needed him, he would make sure to make time to hear you and help you in any way possible. Mike always had a positive attitude and was very supportive of all his family and friends. Michael is survived by his wife Dayna, mother Fran, brother Alan, children Michael and Autumn, son-in-law Frank Celaya, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandsons.
Michael was laid to rest Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park located at 355 W Round Valley Rd., Payson, AZ 85541.
