Michael Lorka Jr. (a.k.a. Mike Mike Mike) died January 17th from COVID-19. He was 77.
Mike was born and raised in Buffalo, NY, where he excelled in smoking cigarettes, hanging out on street corners, and being cool. He loved fixing things, and after graduating from vocational school as the Most Handsome in his class, he took a job with Western Electric as a machinist. There, he met Patricia Ann Wandzioch. He drove her home from work in his 1963 red Chevy Impala convertible, and that was that. They married in 1964.
Mike and Pat had three children and moved first to Omaha, Nebraska, and then to Phoenix, where he continued to work for Western Electric (now AT&T). He was a devoted father who taught his kids how to fish, whittle, throw a ball, and cheer for losing football teams. He retired from AT&T and moved to Payson with Pat, where they built their dream home.
Mike didn’t like being bored and continued to work past retirement. He volunteered for Payson Search and Rescue, and he worked both for the Gila County Probation Department, and – up until his death – as a bailiff for the Payson Jail. He enjoyed wearing a badge and pants that made him look important (ones that had lots of pockets).
Mike was a friend to everyone he met, unless they weren’t a Buffalo Bills fan. He was charming and kind, and thought he was really funny. After Pat died, he became a Payson socialite, and was a regular at Chili’s, the gym, and Walmart. He loved to dance, and spent his Sunday evenings sweeping all the girls off their feet at The Buffalo Bar, where he had his own stool and a mug of beer with unlimited refills.
There will never be another one like him, and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. The Bills will probably win it all this year.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Lorka, and is survived by his three children Alisa Lorka Zells, Holly Lorka, Michael Lorka III (wife Ashley Lorka, son Mason Lorka), his sister MaryAnn Lorka Dommer, and his brother Leonard Lorka.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, his memorial will be postponed until, perhaps, his birthday in late March. Special thanks to the amazing staff of Banner Payson Medical Center. Mike would tell all of you to wear a mask and get vaccinated. Go Bills.
