Milo Ray Durfee, 73, said “I’m done,” and passed away peacefully at his home in Payson on January 21, 2022. He was born in 1948 in Tooele, UT to Cy and Enid Durfee. He graduated from Grantsville High School and was drafted into the Army serving in Vietnam as a radio repairman. When he returned, he met his wife-to-be, Renee. He enrolled in ROTC and graduated with his B.S. in Speech Pathology and Audiology from the University of Utah. He received a commission in the US Army Signal Corps and retired as a Major after serving a total of 20 years. He earned his M.S. in Human Resource Management from Troy State University and a M.Ed. in Speech Pathology from Utah State University. For almost 20 years, he worked as a Speech Language Pathologist in schools, hospitals and care centers in Utah and Arizona. He and Renee moved to Payson in 2000. As a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he held many teaching and leadership positions. He and Renee served a Military Relations Mission at Ft. Hood, TX. He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman, a hunter education teacher, an archery, rifle, shotgun and muzzleloader instructor, a volunteer Pope and Young measurer, a Boy Scout Silver Beaver recipient, a semi-pro baseball player, a high school baseball coach, a baseball umpire, and basketball referee, an attentive husband, a wonderful dad, a loving grandfather, a favorite uncle, and a great friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Renee; five children: David (Natalie) of Central; Merilee of Mesa; Amey (Robert) Zeigler of Buda, TX; Dallin (Mikaela) of Payson; Marc (Rebecca) of Globe; five siblings: Marge, and Sherry (Sheldon) Stephens of Cedar City, UT; Terry and Tammy (John) Anderson of Loma, CO; and Esther (Hector) Zamora of Enoch, UT; seventeen and a half grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Friday January 28 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 913 S. Ponderosa St., Payson, AZ at 6:00 p.m.
