Mirla L. Indelicato, 91, of Payson, AZ. passed away November 16, 2020 of natural causes.
Born in Dublin, Texas. She moved to Phoenix in 1972 and worked as a Real Estate Broker. She then moved to Payson in 1979. She was a very caring and loving person and always the life of the party.
Survivors include her son, Darren Indelicato; grandson, Michael of Surprise, AZ.; and 3 step-daughters, Marcelle, Charla and Kolette.
