Monica “Mitz” Strickland Eyler, age 71, passed away at home in Payson, AZ, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was born March 6, 1950, in Bethesda, MD to Imelda D. Strickland, and James A. Strickland. She graduated from Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Baltimore, MD in 1969. She worked in the grocery industry for 51 years. She started as a cashier and retired from Safeway’s corporate IT department in 2017 after 44 years of service. She was an accomplished quilter and seamstress, a proud member of the Shoofly Quilters, and made many beautiful things. Her mac and cheese was legendary. Monica had a talent for connecting with people and made friends everywhere she went.
Monica is survived by her husband, Jim Eyler; a daughter, Jennifer Zakaras; a son, Rich Gonderman (Christy); a step-son, Mike Eyler (Alicia); a step-daughter, Jamie Lundquist (Alex); three grandchildren, Natalie Zakaras, Oliver Zakaras, and Elliot Lundquist; three sisters, Victoria Cordial (John), Lisa Strickland, Claire Negley (John) and a host of extended and blended family members.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Monica touched are invited to celebrate her life at the MESSINGER FUNERAL HOME, 901 S. Westerly Rd, Payson, AZ on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Mitz would like to remind everyone that “Life is short… Eat dessert first!”
