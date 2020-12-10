Myra Dean Penning passed away November 26th at 6:00 pm, Thanksgiving Day, from the Coronavirus.
Myra was born in Bessemer, Alabama on August 26th, 1938, the younger daughter of Edra Mae Lovelady and Henry John Lovelady. Myra graduated from Macatory High School in her hometown in 1956. She married her first husband, Jerry Lee Griffith, on June 22nd, 1962, in Jacksonville, Florida. Myra and Paul Penning were married at sunrise on the Rim in Payson on June 30th, 1994. They didn’t live in Payson at the time, but had visited the town and knew they wanted to retire and stay in Payson. In December 1996, they bought a home, retired, and moved from California to Payson. Her interests were many: she was a prolific reader, a builder of bird houses, a traveler, a gardener, a dog and cat pet lover, and a music lover, although she couldn’t bring herself to sing. She took art classes at Gila Community College, and her acrylic paintings of flowers were elegant and admired by others. She also hosted musical “after jazz concert” parties in the Penning’s spacious backyard.
Myra’s son Michael passed away in an automobile accident in 1996 at age 32. She is survived by her sister Kena Hoffman; daughters Nancy Griffith, Wendy Christiansen, and Beth Cardenas; Steve Penning and Linda Haas; grandchildren Krista White, Joshua Darling, Kailonie Manderville, Jaden Cardenas, Addison Christiansen, Kenndy Christiansen, Payton Christiansen, Natalie Wheeler, Sam Penning, Adam Haas, Justin Griffith, and Jayden Griffith; and great-grandchildren Wilder Darling, Charlotte Manderville, and Francis Cardenas.
A celebration of Myra’s life is planned… hopefully… for sometime in late spring or summer 2021 in Myra’s backyard. There will be, of course, as much live music as can be attainable at the time.
