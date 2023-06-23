Nancy Bell Eager, the matriarch of the family, passed away on May 2, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Thunderbird in Glendale, Arizona. She was surrounded by family and friends and is now with the Lord. Nancy was born February 17, 1939, in Phoenix, Arizona at the old Good Samaritan Hospital to Lawrence H. Bell and Margaret Moody Bell. She was a third generation Arizonan. Nancy grew up in a simpler time in Phoenix where you learned to swim in the irrigation ditches that fed the farms and learned to water ski on the canals. She was a strong swimmer and competed in swim meets as she grew up. She also enjoyed riding horseback on the bridle trails along Central Avenue. Nancy attended local schools but graduated from Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy La Canada in Flintridge, California. Once she completed High School, she returned to Arizona attending ASU. As she grew older, she became a fan of sprint car racing at Manzanita Speedway. You could find her there with her friends on race nights cheering on her favorite drivers. She continued to enjoy the races until they closed Manzanita but then she followed family members racing at the various tracks. On July 17, 1971, she married John H. Eager. Together, they traveled throughout the United States as he was a career Marine Officer. She enjoyed military life and was a friend to all Marine wives no matter their husband’s rank. As one of those wives wrote me after her death, “Nancy was such a mentor to me. Not just the Wives Club, but also such a good example of being the best wife and mother I could be. She was not perfect I am sure, but from what I saw, she was as close as anyone could be.” She was not only active in the Wives Club but also active in Navy Relief and Red Cross where she received numerous awards for her dedication to those organizations. As President of the Officer Wives Club, she orchestrated the largest scholarship program in the history of the club thus-in Glendale, Arizona. This is where she really shined as a mother to her sons’ many friends and being a grandmother and great grandmother earning her the title Grams. Nancy was a baby magnet and no matter how upset the baby was once she got them in her arms they settled right down. She had a way with babies and children that was amazing. She loved being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren and they enjoyed being with her. Many a fond time was spent with Grams when they went to the family cabin in Ponderosa Springs. Nancy and John also enjoyed the cabin, savoring the cooler weather in the summer and the change of colors in the fall. They delighted in their many friendships up there and spent lots of Friday nights on the porch with friends and relatives. From a two-room bunkhouse to a 4 bedroom cabin they treasured their time there. It was a second home to them. Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years, John H. Eager. Her siblings Larry Bell, and Michael Runnels (Tina). Nancy also leaves behind her daughter Margaret Deskins, daughter Lisa Eager (Michael Ogul), son Frank M. Eager (Marcia Eager). She was a grandmother to Nancy Cormany (Dustin), Catie Strasburg (Wesley), Kelin Kurzer Ogul, Dylan Kurzer Ogul, Louisa Ferrer, Tommy Eager, Joey Eager, and Julia Eager. She was a great grandmother to Harper and Cooper Cormany, and Marlee and Raylee Strasburg. Preceding her in death was her father Lawrence H. Bell, mother Margaret Moody Hammer, and grandson Timothy Austin Eager. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Life will be held at Dove of the Desert United Methodist Church, 7201 W. Beardsley Rd, Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 3:00PM. Dress business casual.
