Long-time Payson area resident Nancy Lee Ayers passed away peacefully on December 20, surrounded by her entire family.
A loving mother, devoted wife and relentless volunteer, Nancy was a 17-year long resident of Majestic Rim Retirement Living facility, where she had a wide circle of great friends.
Born in Phoenix in 1932, Nancy married Alfred Corwin Ayers in 1952 at First Presbyterian Church in Phoenix, where the two first met. It was a marriage that would last for 53 loving, bountiful and beautiful years, until Al’s passing in 2007.
Al, a sergeant in the Air Force, and Nancy, along with their three children Kenneth, Steven and Susan, traveled the world, living in Tucson, AZ, Hamilton, Bermuda, Salina, Kansas, Mainz and Wiesbaden, Germany, Sumter, South Carolina and Glendale, Arizona before Al’s retiring in 1966.
In 1983, Al and Nancy moved to Star Valley and began volunteering in the Payson community. Nancy’s volunteer passions included the Payson Chamber of Commerce, where she volunteered for 35 years, the Payson Rodeo Committee and her beloved bevy of Rodeo Queens, in Payson and across Arizona.
Her philanthropic interests included the Payson Choral Society, Payson Community Kids and Payson Senior Center. She was also a 70-year member of PEO, a philanthropic organization that promotes the education and advancement of women.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Kenneth Ayers of Chandler, Steven (Sue) Ayers of Camp Verde, Susan (TJ) Jordan of Glendale, grandchildren Marsha (Pascal) Ayers of Geneva, Switzerland, Melissa (Alan) Jones of Peoria, Rebecca (Tacker) Frink of Scottsdale, Vanessa (Phil) Jordan of Gilbert along with three great-grandchildren, Allison, Emily and Zola.
