Nathanael (Nate) Ervin Peter Henning, joined eternity unexpectedly in his home town of Payson, while peacefully falling asleep to music.
Nate has a heart for people, he accepted everyone, and saw everyone as worthy. He lived to serve and loved to serve. Self-taught, Nate became a talented musician, playing the drums and guitar for his home church, The Word. He was driven by his sense of adventure and curiosity that left him with some wild stories, and he was quite the storyteller.
If you knew Nate, then you knew love.
Nate is remembered by his parents, Mark and Lora Henning; his sisters, Haylie, Destiney, Brittaney; his brother and best friend, Andrew; his 2 nephews; 1 niece; bonus brothers; grandfathers; grandmother; uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Nate is currently walking with his Grandma Henning, brother-in-law Austin, many loved ones, and Jesus himself! Isaiah 57:1-2
A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 at the Payson High School auditorium at 11 a.m.
