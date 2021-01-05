Nell (Nellie) Powell passed 12/14/2020, born 07/4/1941.
She has left this earth to be with the love of her life Loren and with our Heavenly Father.
She is no longer in pain and will be extremely missed by her sons and daughters and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Love you Mom.
