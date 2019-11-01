Newman Elson Foss of Payson, AZ passed away on October 25, 2019 at the age 63. Newman is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lori Foss, and his sister Maxine Disciullo of Saugus, Massachusetts. Newman was born in Machias, Maine on April 22, 1956. He met his wife Lori in Maine, married in 1977 and moved to Payson in 1983. Newman spent many years in the construction field building residential and commercial projects in Payson and the surrounding areas.
Newman loved the outdoors and would go exploring all over the mountains. Arrowhead hunting, hiking, and rock hounding were some of his favorite outdoor activities. Newman was an amazing husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He had four children: Matt Foss, Lacy Pacheco, Nickia Herbel, and Amanda Foss; nine grandchildren: Jackson and Sage Foss, Myla and Brynlee Pacheco, Kayla, Kiersten and Grayson Herbel, Kaylee and Leighton Foss.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 3rd at 4:30 p.m. at The Oxbow Saloon, located at 607 West Main Street, Payson, AZ 85541. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Newman Foss Memorial Fund through Wells Fargo.
