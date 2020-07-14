She began her life in a similarly significant moment as the time it ended — her mother, Grace, held her newborn baby in the hospital room and looked out the window below to the beginning of the Watts Rebellion in Los Angeles. It was an uprising that resulted from the brutality against Black men and women by the LAPD that resulted in 34 deaths; something the likes of which would not be experienced in Los Angeles again until the Rodney King protests in 1992.
The knowledge of this was something that stayed with her, and likely helped inform the deep sense of justice and equity which she very purposefully bestowed on her daughters, for which they will be eternally grateful.
All who knew her would agree that she was a wonderfully kind and loving human being, with a wonderful sense of humor (ranging from absurd to sardonic) and an easy laugh. She really enjoyed her job in the Payson restaurant industry, and spoke lovingly of her many loyal customers, co-workers and friends that brightened her days.
In her time off, she treasured spending time with her cats and dogs, reading novels (Stephen King especially holding a special place in her heart), camping, and exploring the immense beauty around the Payson area.
She is survived by two daughters, Eryn and Robyn; two sisters, Lynn and Randie; one brother, Joe; her niece Gracie; and a large extended family across the country.
You are invited to share any photos or videos you might have of Nikki, or a short video of yourself telling a story or talking about what you loved about her here: https://bit.ly/3iuF3e3. Your submissions will help build a memorial site and video for Nikki which will be shared to the public.
Additionally, the family is requesting that donations in her memory be made to the Humane Society of Central Arizona. http://humanesocietycentralaz.org/donate/memorial-honor/
