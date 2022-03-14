Nina Mattson Slonaker quietly went to her Lord on March 5. Nina is the wife of Tom Slonaker who survives, as her husband for 29 years. They have been full time residents of high country Payson, AZ, since 2013, starting as part time residents when they built their home there in 1999.
Nina is the eldest child of AneLise and John Mattson of Stratford and Stone Harbor, NJ, both deceased, and is survived by a brother, Tom Mattson of Philadelphia, and two sisters, Jan Timbers of Wilmington, DE, and Jill Flinchbaugh of Chautauqua, NY. She is also survived by a daughter, Amy Baily of Carmel, CA, and five step children, Pete Slonaker of New Wilmington, PA , Lynne Montgomery of Vienna, VA, Betsy Slonaker of Pittsburgh, Katy Duda of Mt. Lebanon, PA, and Chip Slonaker of New Kensington, PA. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren, to whom she has always been known as “Mopsie”.
Nina graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and later earned her masters degree at Carnegie Mellon University. Over a career of many years, Nina was a high school teacher, managed an advertising agency, was a marketing manager for a bank, a security analyst and trader for a large mutual fund company, and a manager of a New York City investment management firm. She was also very artistic, creating many paintings, photographs, playing the piano, decorating their own homes, and guiding youth through their artistic challenges. She was also an active member of the PEO chapters in Paradise Valley and later in Payson. She and Tom were members of the Phoenix Country Club until moving to Payson.
Nina and her husband, Tom, have had homes in Pittsburgh, PA, Paradise Valley, AZ, Potomac, MD, Hilton Head, SC, and now in the town of Payson, AZ. They were married in New Vernon, NJ, in 1993.
Two celebrations of life will be held in the coming months, one in Payson for Northern Arizona and the Phoenix area, and a second later in Pittsburgh, PA. Contributions in her name may be made to the Ponderosa Bible Church at 1800 N. Beeline Highway, Payson, AZ, 85541.
