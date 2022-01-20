Norma J. Johnston (87) passed peacefully on December 13, 2021 in Tempe, AZ. She was born May 12th, 1934 in Saginaw, Michigan. Norma married Robert W. Johnston in 1954 and in 1960 the family moved to Phoenix, AZ. Bob and Norma retired to Payson, AZ in 2001 and she resided there for the last 20 years. Norma enjoyed politics, astrology, movies, music and spending quality time with family and friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her legacy will live on through the many people she left a positive impact on.
She is survived by her children: Robert M. Johnston (Leslie), Sheila D. Henderson and Phillip M. Johnston (Nicole); grandchildren: Stephanie Johnston, Angie Johnston, Cole Johnston, Haley Chan, Caitlin Rieboldt, Austin Dick, Jessica Bradley, Krystal Manwaring and Jordan Johnston; great-grandchildren: Gracie Belcher, Opal VerSteegh, Conner Chan, Sadie Chan, Ivy Chan, Ryker Rieboldt, Gaige Bradley, Kaiden Bradley, Truin Trujillo, Collin Manwaring and Braylin Manwaring.
She is also survived by her beloved brother and sisters: James Housner, Janice Kline, Lolly Joseph, and Delores Daniel.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert W. Johnston, son Jeffrey D. Johnston and brothers Bill, Bob, and Herb Housner.
The family asks that any donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley at Friendship Village, 2525 E. Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on February 26th, 2022 at Messinger Funeral Home, 7601 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!