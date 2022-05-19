Norman Bombard was born August 8, 1936 to Ruth and Loren Bombard, and grew up in Bangor, NY; passed away on March 25, 2022 at age 85. He was always a strong-willed and hard-working man. He was respected and proud of his business he owned for 13 years in Moira, NY. He played as hard as he worked and loved to travel, dance, water ski, snowmobile, fish and hunt. Retired at age 42 and moved to Casa Grande, AZ in 1981. Started his second 25-year career at the Casa Grande Union High School as a bus driver and in the maintenance department. He always had stories to tell, some pretty funny ones and others a little colorful. If you were looking you could see his kind heart. He was married to his second wife Dana Bombard who brought him his stepson Robert. He was able to enjoy watching Robert grow up into the man he is today. Both called Payson their home where they created a second family with a group of the best people and friends anybody could ever ask for. As the saying goes, a man’s best friend is his dog – Sweetie fit those large shoes with her little paws and her big heart. He was preceded in death by his his first wife Mary and son Ricky Bombard; survived by his second wife Dana, daughter Rhonda, step-son Robert, sister Joan who lives in NY and 7 grandchildren Ricky Jr., Jeremy, Shasta, Brianne, Hunter, Jaxon, Colton, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. May you rest peacefully and shine upon us all. Services will be 11:00 a.m, June 18th at Messinger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson Arizona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!