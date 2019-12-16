Norman Chester Arnold, 82, of Payson, passed away peacefully in his home on December 9, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife Margaret, his children Tim Lambard, Vicky Arnold, Becky Kahn and stepchildren Michael Lambard, Deb Christian, Nancy Fulton, Charlene Summerfield, and Patty Angulo as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Pat and stepdaughter Margaret J Eckert. Norman had been battling brain cancer for 2 ½ years and “fought a good fight”.
A Memorial will be held in his honor at Crossroads Four Square Church at 114 E. Cedar Ln. in Payson, AZ at noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Norman’s name to Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd., Payson, AZ 85541.
