Olive Matus was born in Long Beach, California on May 23, 1927 and died in Payson, Arizona on August 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her three children. She was 93 years young. We lost a very special lady that day.
She was the daughter of Linn Ashby (step-father), Olive T. Ashby and Richard Lee Henry and sister to Richard Henry (after whom Rich Henry Air Field in Payson was named), John Henry, Patrick Henry, Lois Henry Westerman, Shirley Henry Horn, Sheila Henry Dickey (twins), Walter Henry, David Henry, George Henry (died in a motorcycle accident in 1975) and Dale and Linda Ashby.
She was married to Doctor George Armstrong on May 1, 1947 who at the time was enlisting in the army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne stationed out of Fort Bragg. They had three children, Dan Armstrong, Lynnie Armstrong Raichert and Mary Armstrong Schuck. Her children describe her as the most loving, selfless, well-loved and respected mother of all time. While going through her numerous letters and cards (she saved just about all of them), her kids realized how much she was admired and loved by so many people she had touched over the years. They discovered over one hundred letters from people they never had heard of, thanking her for changing their lives either with financial assistance or mentoring support. Reading through the letters was “awe-inspiring”.
Her uncle, Glenn Ashby, owned land on both sides of Christopher Creek and along both sides of highway 260. Linn bought all the land on the north side of the highway and on both sides of the creek from his brother, in the hope of relocating his family there. He died before realizing his dream. Olive continued to pursue his dream. The family met several times on the property to decide if it would be feasible to start and operate a business out in the middle of what seemed to them to be extremely remote. The drive from Long Beach to Phoenix was a two-lane, curvy, paved road that took about eight hours while today it takes only five. The highway from Phoenix to Payson was a two-lane dirt road called Bush Highway that took more than five hours to pass.
In 1959 the family decided to make the move to start a new life and attempt to develop the property. By that time, the highway from Phoenix to Payson had been somewhat improved and was called Highway 87. It took courage and conviction for Olive to quit a secure accounting job at the Board of Education to travel to the unknown and develop an empty piece of land 30 miles from Payson on a single-lane, dirt road. Her kids had to be bused back and forth to school every day. At that time, the trip took 45 to 60 minutes each way and at times the bus was even further delayed to wait for traffic coming up or down the road as it was impossible to pass in many places without backing up or pulling into a spot wide enough for two cars. Her then-husband, Jim Renaker, an inspector for Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, California, also quit his job to follow her dream. He became the school bus driver, editor of the Payson newspaper and truant officer for the Payson school system. Olive was the driving force behind the move, as she wanted to create a family business where everyone could be together and she could take care of her mother and her two half-siblings, Dale and Linda Ashby. Rich Henry and his family, Becky, Donna, Roxanne and Cindy were all initially part of the endeavor. They moved to Phoenix to be better off financially and to be closer to school for the children after only a year. many years, had had an operating sawmill, and there remained remnants of sawdust and wood fragments that were on an area of more than 3000 square feet in the center of the property piled nearly ten feet high. Sawdust was buried deep in the ground. It was in a location where the family thought it was best suited for the trailer park entrance. Unfortunately, this debris pile had to be cleared to provide the entrance, so it was set on fire, and the fire burned for weeks. All of the septic holes, sewer, drainage and water line ditches had to be hand-dug, in extremely tough ground, which took a substantial amount of time. A cabin was built from pine trees that needed to be de-barked and cleaned.
The family worked together to develop a trailer park, a small cabin, a restaurant called the Blue Jay Café, a gas station and a store called Pecky Pine Grocery. Summers were better than winters. In the summer, the Shephards ran a riding stable on part of the property so tourists could enjoy riding through the beautiful trails around Christopher Creek. The Dombrowskis ran the service station. Howard Walker and his family owned and operated the exquisite Mountain Meadow ranch which is just North of the property and is now a Christian camp.
Olive became known as the go-to woman in case of an emergency, as she was always willing to help. She would stay up all night with only candlelight and lanterns caring for the repair crews if a powerline went down. One hunting season, a novice hunter was shot out of a tree by another novice hunter and ended up at the Blue Jay Café for help. She took him in, bandaged his wound, gave him a meal and sent him down the road for further assistance.
Times were tough in those days because very little traffic passed by Christopher Creek. Poor road conditions made the business unsustainable and it ultimately had to be closed. So, after six years of unrelenting work and struggle to keep the business going, the family decided to return to Long Beach for a while to make a better living.
Olive returned in 1970 to build again, this time with John Matus (after a second divorce). They turned the old restaurant into a commercial laundromat to service the trailer park. Then John and Olive built what is known today as Creekside Steakhouse and Tavern, along with five rental cabins. Many people have enjoyed the great home-cooked meals for which Creekside became famous.
She exemplified hard work and kindness, cooking in her restaurant nearly every day for sometimes 15 hours or more a day providing a livelihood to countless individuals over the years. She employed up to 25 people year round. She kept her employees during the bleak winters running in the red against any business person’s better judgement because she said “they need to have steady jobs and they all count on me to feed them.”
Olive retired early, in 2007 at the age of 80, when she sold the very successful family business that was her hard-won creation.
Olive donated the land in Christopher Creek on which the fire station and church sit. She was also in the process of donating a portion of land in downtown Payson for a main street project which her children hope to continue.
The family plans an open celebration of life at a future date when it is safe. Her pastor, Dave Barber, said that “there is not enough room in the church for the people who would like to attend”.
She was a true pioneer who shall be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!