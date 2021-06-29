Otto P. Weeden Jr, age 81, of Star Valley, AZ passed on Monday, June 7th, 2021 at his home, after a couple years of poor health.
At his request, there will be no services. Otto will be cremated and his ashes, along with his beloved wife Judith, will be spread along the rim East of Star Valley near Woods Canyon Lake. Otto was an avid hunter and fisherman; he loved the Arizona high country.
Otto was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma to Otto Weeden Sr. and Josephine (Weeden) Seals on April 17th, 1940. Otto was the oldest of 3 children; a younger brother, Walter Winford Weeden (1942 – 1982) and sister Silvia Lee Weeden who was the first child but passed at 4 months of unknown causes, and sister, Joeola Elane (Weeden) Tucker. Funny story, Otto’s grandmother wanted him to be named Edward but he was named after his father. His little brother never heard him called anything but Edward; he could never pronounce it correctly so Uncle Walt spent his entire life calling dad Ebard. Otto spent most of his youth in Litchfield, Arizona where he was proud to have been the first newspaper carrier for the area, at the age of 9. At age 17, he left home and joined the USAF. He served most of his tour in Greenland and finished up his service in Tucson, Arizona.
Otto was an electrical engineer for most of his life. He was particularly proud to have been a project lead on one of the world’s first supercomputers. Otto was a great mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles. He loved wood working and his DIY wood shop was the envy of all who saw it.
In addition to a great deal of historical computer stuff, he leaves behind his sister Joeola; five children he was extremely proud of: Otto III, Cheryl, Terrie, Diana, Michelle; 5 nieces, a nephew; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Despite his crusty demeanor, cutting remarks and stubbornness, there is actual evidence that he was a loving, giving and caring person. That evidence is the deep sorrow and pain in our hearts that his family feels from his passing.
Otto had a good life - the transition was not an easy one but he is now at peace. And for the record, he loved oral combat and right or wrong, he never had an argument that he lost; until now.
Good Bye Dad. Your loss as the head of the family will be sorely felt. We Love You.
If you feel a need, you can make a donation, in Otto’s name, to the Tonto Rim Sports Club of Payson, AZ where Otto was a range master and club administrator for many many years. Visit: www.tontorimsportsclub. com for contact information.
