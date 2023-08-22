Patricia A. Carter, age 90, of Payson, AZ, passed away on August 9, 2023. She was born to Joseph and Genevieve Roosen, the youngest of three children. Pat grew up in Warren and Detroit, Michigan. After graduating, with honors, from Ferndale High School (MI) in 1951, she attended nursing school at Nazareth College (MI). Pat met the love of her life, Bill Carter, in Kalamazoo, MI where she was completing her nursing studies. Bill and Pat married in September 1954. They were graced with two children, Michael and Pamela. Pat was very involved with her children and was a great mother. Bill and Pat moved to Payson, AZ in January 1994. Pat was a Public Health Nurse for the Genesee and Lapeer counties, in Michigan. Along the way, she earned a Bachelors of Science in nursing from the University of Michigan. Pat was very proud of this accomplishment, partially due to earning a degree with honors while in her late 40’s. She was an accomplished quilter, who also taught quilting. Pat loved sewing, reading, the Red Hats group, and traveling with her husband. Pat actively practiced her Catholic faith in Michigan and Arizona. She was a true child of God. Pat leaves behind her husband Bill, Charles William Carter; children, Mike Carter (Maya) and Pam Howd (husband Rick deceased); grandchildren Thomas (Rachel) Carter and Jon-Claude Howd; 3 great grand children Kamryn, Dakota, and Jordan Carter. Plus, she has many nieces and nephews that love her greatly. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Genevieve Roosen, sister Jean Bogdan, and brother Joseph ‘Bud’ Roosen. Pat was a wonderful person who touched the lives of many people. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held August 16, 2023 at 7 pm at Messinger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson. A rosary will be said at pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on August 17 at Saint Philip the Apostle church, 511 S. St. Philip Street, Payson. Visitation will be held one half hour prior to the funeral service on August 17.
