Patricia J. Lindsey of Mesa, Arizona (formerly Tonto Basin, Arizona), passed away Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021 at the age of 96.
Born October 1, 1924 in Floral, Kansas, she was the daughter of Theodore and Faith (Dicken) Elliott. She was raised and received her education in Winfield, Kansas. She moved to Colorado in 1946 and lived there for 11 years and then moved to Arizona 1954.
She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary in different accounting offices throughout her life.
She was a member of the LDS Church in Mesa and previously in Tonto Basin. She loved to help out in any way she could for the Relief Society.
She was a member of the Kiwanis Club 1987-2001 in Tonto Basin. She volunteered for the Tonto Basin Fire District Auxiliary helping start up the Fire Department & for Hospice in Payson, Arizona area 2002-2011.
She loved spending time with all her family and friends, she was a real people person. She was adored and loved by all! She enjoyed fishing, cooking, sewing, crocheting, playing cards and putting together puzzles.
She is survived by her brother and his wife Rodney & Dorothy Elliott; her children: Judy Aaron (Keith), Jerry Burbridge and Loal Bubridge (Rachel), step-children: David, Pam and Violet (Jody); her 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren along with many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Faith Slocum & Theodore Elliott; her husbands: Fredrick R. Bartlett Jr., Virgil Burbridge, Edward Ciolli and Boyd Lindsey; her brother Gerald Elliott; her son Charles Burbridge; her great-grandson Raymond R. Ruiz III; her great-great-granddaughter Nora Granados; her step-son John Ciolli; her step-daughters Joan & Terry; and her daughter-in-law Anne Burbridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!