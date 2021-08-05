On Friday, July 30, 2021 Patricia Novak lost her battle with cancer at age 79.
Pat was born on August 27, 1941 in Cleveland, OH to Leonard and Betty Novak. She married John Michael Vigliotti on May 31, 1959, and raised two daughters, Lisa Ann and Dawnmarie.
Pat was preceded in death by both parents and brother Leonard.
She is survived by her partner of 35 years, Nancy Boss; sister Charlene Leiz; daughters Lisa Ann Vigliotti, Dawnmarie (Jeff) Dickinson; granddaughter Brandy Marie (Jeremy) LeBlanc; and two great-grandchildren (Jeremy and Leah LeBlanc).
Services will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., Messinger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson, AZ. Refreshments will be served following at Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, AZ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!