Our dearly beloved Patsy “Pat” departed this earth on May 3rd, 2021.
She was born Feb. 14, 1936 in Keota, OK to Dewey and Irene McElroy.
Pat spent her early years in Chandler, AZ and the Phoenix area. She married Paul Johnson on Nov. 10, 1984. Shortly afterwards they moved to Plano, TX where she retired and then moved to Payson, AZ. While in Plano and Payson she was involved with the flying clubs. She volunteered at the Hospital Auxiliary in the gift shop. After several years they moved to Wichita Falls, TX.
Pat enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending as many of their sport activities as possible, no matter the weather.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Wanda, daughter Jackie and stepson Timothy. She is survived by her husband Paul; daughters Shari (Doug) White and Kelly (Wayne) Morris; stepchildren Paul (Debora), Brian, Ellen (Hal) Nevitt, Vicki (Mark) Neill, Mary (Dan) Jennison and Margaret Johnson; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
