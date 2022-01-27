Paul Douglas Murray, 82, of Phoenix, Ariz. passed away on December 31 after complications from a stroke. He is survived by his dear wife Beverly, whom he was married to for 21 years; son Scott (Nikki); daughter Amy (Christopher); step-daughter Larissa; grandchildren Channyn, Cameron, Cienna (Larissa), Griffin (Scott), and Melody (Nikki); and his beloved dogs Evan and Scout.
Paul grew up in Logan, Utah and graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor’s degree in economics.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Purple Heart recipient. Paul was an Army Ranger and helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, and survived being shot down December 29, 1964. Paul served with honor and valor for our country and was well-respected and loved by all who knew him.
He worked as a Senior Vice President of Investments for UBS for 47 years, with a total of 57 years in the ﬁnancial business. His industry knowledge and interpersonal relationships made him a trusted and well-respected ﬁnancial advisor, mentor and partner.
Paul took pride in his family, dogs and helping others. It was an honor to know Paul and he will be remembered for his courage, love for others, strength and sense of humor.
If you are interested in donating to a cause close to Paul’s heart, please consider sending donations to the Arizona Humane Society, Bear Lake Watch (bearlake-watch.com) in his name. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
