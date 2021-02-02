Paul Gordon Bastow, our sweet husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Jan. 25, 2021 at the age of 98. He was born Nov. 23, 1922.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Beverly.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Feb. 5, 2021.
Visit meldrummortuary.com for obituary and service information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!