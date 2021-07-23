We are sad to announce that Paul Patrick McDermott, a resident of Starlight Pines in Happy Jack, AZ, died on July 16, 2021 following an extended illness. Paul was born August 19, 1943 in Schenectady, NY where he lived until 1993 when he moved to Arizona. He was a member of the first graduating class from Bishop Gibbons High School where he played sports and starred in theatrical productions. Paul attended Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH where he played football before returning to Schenectady where he married, raised his four children and was involved in their school and sport activities. Paul also starred in the independent film, Seedlings, that was shown at the Cannes film festival. Throughout his life he worked in positions where he could provide care, guidance and inspiration. He especially loved driving school bus when he retired.
Paul was an intellectual, empathetic man of integrity who had a beautiful soul. He loved every element of life. Paul not only loved to read books but was judicious about giving books to children encouraging them to read. Paul loved to write. He had hundreds of stories in his brain of which many ended up on paper. He loved any type of fishing. He was an avid jazz enthusiast, movie watcher and vegetable gardener. Paul was a loving, caring man. By donating his body to science he continues to make a difference in others’ lives. He will be truly missed. Paul loved and was loved.
Paul is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Marie (Walters) McDermott, sister Rose Schuttenhelm, brother Leo McDermott, and brother-in-law David Pasquariello.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Linda (Olthafer) McDermott. They have lived in Happy Jack, AZ for the past 14 years.
Paul is survived by his four children, Patrick, Kate (Geno) Bilka, Paul (Elizabeth), and Dennis (Amelia), his grandchildren Catrina McDermott, Elijah Clemente, and Liam and Emily McDermott. He is also survived by his brothers James (Maryann) McDermott, Thomas (Dee) McDermott, his sister Dolores Pasquariello and brother-in-law Fritz Schuttenhelm, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
We are so grateful of the compassionate caring hospice staff at Compassus in Payson, AZ. A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be held in Happy Jack, AZ in early October.
Donations in Paul’s name can be made to Friends of the Winslow Library to support the children’s reading room. https://www.winslowaz.gov/departments/library/friends_of_the_library. php
