Paulette Rose Barger (Farago), 75, of Payson, AZ passed away from lung cancer on August 1, 2023. Paulette was born in Chicago, IL, but eventually followed her father and brother to the Arizona sunshine. She was an accountant by trade, but most importantly, she was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, niece, grandmother, godmother, and a dear friend too many. At 5 feet 2 inches tall, she was a giant of a woman. A two-time survivor of breast cancer, she was a fighter who laughed loudly, loved unconditionally, and lived adventurously. After Paulette retired, she decided to move from Ahwatukee to Payson, where she fell in love with the landscape and people. She was active in her community, she loved to garden, cook, dance, and most of all, play cards. Paulette told her children that the thunder and lightning the Arizona monsoons brought to the sky was the sound of her relatives bowling in heaven. The night before she passed, the Arizona sky was full of crackling thunder and bright lightning – her loved ones were calling her. She leaves behind her siblings Steve Farago (Margie) and Lee Bogucki (Dan), her daughters Ashley Faust and Rebecca Kuntz (Dave), and her grand-children Ethan Faust, Kierra Faust, Madison Kuntz, Bennett Kuntz, and countless friends and family. We will celebrate Paulette’s life on Saturday, September 2 at 11am at Rim View Community Church in Payson, AZ. If you have any questions, stories, or pictures you would like to share please email paulettescelebrationoflife@ gmail.com.
