Peggy Corean Houston, 85, passed away on May 12, 2021 in Payson, AZ.
Peggy was born in Glen Rose, TX to John and Myrtle Dyer on April 8, 1936. She went to school at Fresno High School. Peggy married Robert Houston on August 24, 1957 in Madera, CA.
Peggy is preceded in death by her daughter, Alison and husband, Robert.
Peggy is survived by her children, Roger, Robert, Terry, and Donna; brother, Ken (Bud) Dyer; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 12pm to 1pm, Friday 5/21/21 at Messinger Mortuaries.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday 5/21/21 at Messinger Mortuaries.
Burial will follow at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park.
