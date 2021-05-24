Peggy Jane Pitts Arbaugh, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, wife, friend, writer, and volunteer, joined her loved ones and the Lord she loved with all her heart on May 7, 2021. She was born on August 31, 1926, to Robert Mackey Pitts and Blanche Franklin Lee Keech in Wheeling, West Virginia. She was the youngest of four daughters. She married the love of her life, William Harry Arbaugh “Bill”, on June 5, 1947. She worked in civil service throughout her life, before retiring to Payson, AZ. She volunteered for many organizations, including Payson Public Library, Payson Public Schools, Payson Genealogy Society, and the Rim Country Museum. She was a faithful and dedicated member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and served on the Altar Guild, and was president of the Episcopal Women’s Society. She was an active political volunteer, serving as a Precinct Committee Woman for many years as well as registering voters and assisting with elections. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Payson, as well as the Payson Area Writers Club.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Arbaugh; and sisters, Alice MacMillan and Nellie Thorne. She is survived by son, Robert Bruce Arbaugh; and daughters, Mary Lou Arbaugh, Susan Yoder, Patricia Wisner, and Nancy Badani; daughter-in-law, Marge Arbaugh; sons-in-law David Yoder, John Wisner, and Mufazzal Badani; grandchildren, Kyle Mann, Kate Mann, Jennifer Yoder, Jeremy Yoder, Wesley Wisner, Joseph Wisner, Jonathan Wisner, Mazhar Badani, Almas Badani; and great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Yoder, Alexandria Yoder, Bryce Yoder, and Max Yoder.
A Celebration of Life is planned for her wedding anniversary, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Payson, Arizona, followed by a reception at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Fireside Conference Room. The Celebration of Life and reception are open to family and friends. Feel free to wear light pink, Peggy’s favorite color.
The Arbaugh Charitable Foundation is being set up to continue to support the passion for education and kindness personified by Peggy and Bill. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to this charitable foundation (for more information call 480-688-3338). Peggy’s children hope that you will help continue her legacy of love by taking a small bouquet to those unable to leave home, or in care homes. Peggy did this for many, many years, carefully dividing up the church flowers each Sunday into small vases and delivering them to nursing homes and friends who were homebound. Some people inspire and comfort thousands with one grand speech or brave act. Over her lifetime, Peggy inspired and comforted thousands with small acts of kindness, and words of comfort, one person at a time.
