Peter Sturges Morgan, 79, of Payson, AZ, died March 10, 2021 at Banner Memorial Hospital in Mesa, AZ after suffering complications from a fall.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (401 E. Tyler Parkway) in Payson, AZ on June 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Mr. Morgan was born on October 13, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to John B. Morgan and Margaret C. Morgan nee Crawford of Blue Bell/Penllyn, PA and was the grandson of Mr. and Mrs Samuel Rowland Morgan of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA and Dr. and Mrs. E. Druitt Crawford of Blue Bell/Penllyn, PA.
The Morgan family moved to St. Paul, MN in 1948 where Peter grew up. After graduating from St. Paul Central High School in 1959, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a crew member on the Destroyer USS Bache DD 470. During the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, the Bache chased a Soviet submarine which it forced to the surface, causing considerable embarrassment to the Russians.
After his military service, Mr. Morgan relocated to Scottsdale, AZ in the late 1960’s where he raised three children before retiring to Payson in 1999.
He is survived by Lois Large; his son Col. Scott Crawford Morgan USAF (Ana); daughters, Anne Morgan Barr (Matthew) and Kathryn Morgan Moe (David), both of Ventura, CA; and nine grandchildren who adored him; brothers David Crawford Morgan (Pamela), Minneapolis, MN, Charles Eldridge (Chick) Morgan, Cave Creek, AZ; sisters Sarah (Sally) Morgan Cuningham (John), Minneapolis MN, and Rebecca Morgan Cooke (James), St. Paul, MN; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brother John Buck Morgan, Jr. and John’s wife Sally.
Peter was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial in Peter’s name to one of his favorite charities:
