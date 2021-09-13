Philip Joseph Vitola, of Payson, Arizona went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 29th, 2021, after reaching the age of 79 years old. He died peacefully in his home with his loving wife Barbara by his side.
Born December 15th, 1941, Philip was the second of three children (Mimi & Joseph) born to Joseph and Rose Vitola in Manhattan, New York. As a young man he learned to work hard and to take whatever odd job was available to support himself and his family. Many of his days were filled with excitement while working for United Parcel Service; as an electrician for the City of Scottsdale; delivering mail for the Scottsdale School District; driving professionally for Driver Provider Limousines; and upon retirement and moving to Payson, driving a shuttle bus at Mazatzal Casino.
A beloved husband, father, and friend, Phil loved to be with family and was always up for a picnic, reunion, or a gathering of friends that often included road trips, siteseeing, singing karaoke, and dancing with whomever could keep up with him. As a father, he always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them, he was also a loving grandfather and “great-grand” father.
Philip is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Rose Vitola; by his sister Mimi Griffin; and his previous wife Ellen Vitola.
In addition to his wife Barbara and brother Joseph, Mr. Vitola is also survived by his 8 children, Derek Joseph Vitola, Kimberly Mary McCarty, Dawn Katherine Vitola, Harold Joseph Ritter, Kevin Michael Ritter, John Edward Ritter, Steven James Ritter, and Michael Thomas Ritter; 18 grandchildren, Alexa Rose, Cameron Shay, Joseph Michael, Nicole Mary, Rob Michael, Tom Edward, Britni Katherine, Kelsi Dawn, and Cody, Allison Kai, Adam John, Kathryn Elise, Emily Taylor, Nikolas Allen, Marissa Kristian, Mikaela Kelsey, Hailey Jeannette, and Thomas James; 4 great-grandchildren, Theophanie, Landon Joe, Rory Patricia, Daniel Robert; and other beloved relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Phil’s honor on Tuesday, September 21st from 11-2pm at the First Church of Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, Arizona 85541.
Phil is loved and will be missed by many!
