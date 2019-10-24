Wes passed away September 16th comfortably at his home, alongside family. He was born in Los Angeles, Ca. in 1942. He learned to play the guitar in his teens and was a wonderful musician. Wes served a four year tour in Frankfurt, Germany. He moved his family to Payson in 1979, he played in many different bands all over the Rim Country. He loved collecting music, fishing, and searching for arrowheads.
He is survived by his wife, Carol England; his five kids: Charles, Elke, Mari, Phillip, Nathan; his 14 grandchildren; and his 7 great-grandchildren. Wes will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We all know that he’s up there get-ting The Old Band back together.
