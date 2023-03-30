It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of our parents Phon and Dara Sutton. They died as they had lived for so many years: Together and in Bear Flat, Arizona, the place they loved the most. They will be fondly remembered by all as beloved parents, grandparents, siblings, and dear friends, and we know that they are now reunited with our Lord and surrounded by loved ones. Their legacy will live on in the countless lives they have touched: Phon as an honored Physician and Decorated War Hero and Dara through her life-long and selfless charitable work at organizations like the Child Crisis Center, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In the Bear Flat community, Phon and Dara were great neighbors and trusted friends. They were very active in many organizations, the Rim View Church, and were always willing to help anyone in need. All who knew them know that they were very kind, generous, and caring people. They will be dearly missed. In accordance with their wishes, they will be laid to rest together, next to Phon’s loving parents Phon Senior and Luella Sutton, and Dara’s cherished son Billy Gieszl. Phon and Dara are survived by their 8 children, 14 grandchildren, and Dara’s 4 siblings. Memorial Services will be held at Messinger Funeral Home in Payson on Saturday, April 1 st at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Rim View Church, the Payson Humane Society, or Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.
