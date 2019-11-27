Phyllis Joan Daney Conner passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2019 at the age of 83.
Phyllis is pre-deceased by her father, Atha Dean Daney; her mother, Arilla Justine Danel; her brother, Atha Dean Daney, Jr.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Lesley Conner. Les and Phyllis were married on November 17, 1962 in San Diego, California.
Phyllis is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Tracy Conner Stone of Payson, Arizona; her daughter, Lisa Conner Mehtlan (Mark) of Visa, California. Phyllis was a beloved Granny to Chelsea Stone Anderson (Evan), Lindsey Stone Parker (Burke), Conner Mehtlan, Reed Mahtlan, Madaline Krueger, Mali Mehtlan; and Great-Grammy to Ethan, Sunny, Benjamin and Luke.
Phyllis was born August 23, 1936 in Talihina, Oklahoma. She graduated from Dumas High School in Dumas, Texas. She joined the Navy as a nurse where she served from 1960-1963. She was stationed at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, California. After her service with the Navy she went on to pursue a long and varied career that emphasized Public Health that finished upon her retirement in 1993.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2 p.m., Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson, AZ 85541. In lieu of cards and flowers, you may consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
