Phyllis was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and was raised in Birmingham, Michigan. When she was 18 years old she moved to Arizona, where she met and married Robert Francis Mullen on Feb. 12, 1955. Bob and Phyllis ‘retired’ and went to work for themselves when they moved to Tonto Village and sold real estate and founded the E.M.S First Responder Outreach. After 43 years of marriage, Bob died of a massive heart attack. Seven years later she married Jim Ballard. They were married for seven years.
Phyllis enjoyed bowling in the annual Women’s International Bowling Congress Tournaments in various big cities throughout the United States. She served as president of the Arizona Ladies Classic Bowling Association which competed statewide.
Phyllis is survived by daughter Patti, her son Robert Jr., her brother James Spurlock and his wife Sue of North Carolina; as well as by several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis passed away on Dec. 28, 2019 at the age of 85 in Payson with family by her side.
Phyllis was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, located at 9925 W. Thomas Rd, Avondale, AZ on Saturday, Jan. 11th at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made in her memory to the Payson Humane Society or Hospice Compassus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!