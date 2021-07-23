Ralph Clark went home to Jesus on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born on December 1, 1934 in Houston, TX.
Papa Ralph was a husband, father and co-creator of a pretty awesome family that loved him so much!
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bettie; and 6 children, Ronda, Christina, Cathy, Jalia, Shane and Joshua. He had 2 children that preceded him in death, Robbie and Eva. He had 29 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was a hard working man that loved and selflessly took care of his family!
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, July 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Messinger Funeral Home.
Any donations can be made to St Jude’s children hospital in his honor.
