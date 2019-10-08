Ralph G. Barraza, 64, of Payson, passed away October 1, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd.
