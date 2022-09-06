Ralph Mitchell, my loving husband, passed away on August 21, 2022 at the age of 93, born in 1928 in Portland, Oregon. He had a long career as a high school instructor teaching chemistry, physics and general science. He also was a coach of soccer and basketball. After his retirement, he retired to the Oregon coast and later to Sun Lakes and then permanently to Payson.
He is survived by his wife Florence of 39 years and five children from his first marriage and four step children plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also has a living sister Grace in California. He outlived his parents and two brothers.
He lived a very full life with many adventures as a child and as an adult. He loved the outdoors, hiking, mountain climbing, sailing in the San Juan Islands and Canadian waters, growing flowers and following his avid Oregon Duck football team and attending many games. Big sports fan!
He was a veteran. Enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1949, then the U.S. Marine Reserves. While attending college he was called into the Korean War and was trained as an officer. He was honorably discharged in 1951.
He was a very generous man and religious, giving to many charities to help children and to Catholic organizations.
There will be a memorial service at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Payson on Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m. His final resting place will be held on Sept. 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery at 10940 E. Chandler Heights Blvd Rd., Chandler, AZ 85248.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!