Ralph Mitchell

Ralph Mitchell, my loving husband, passed away on August 21, 2022 at the age of 93, born in 1928 in Portland, Oregon. He had a long career as a high school instructor teaching chemistry, physics and general science. He also was a coach of soccer and basketball. After his retirement, he retired to the Oregon coast and later to Sun Lakes and then permanently to Payson.

He is survived by his wife Florence of 39 years and five children from his first marriage and four step children plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also has a living sister Grace in California. He outlived his parents and two brothers.

