Ramona Alice Platt grew up on a farm in Coddington, Wisconsin, and was one of nine brothers and sisters. She married Paul Zynda in 1947 and their mutual love of Arizona brought them to Phoenix that same year. In 1959, they moved to Payson where they raised four daughters: Keith, Sidney, Allyn, and Dani. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, a landscape artist, a registered nurse, and a published author. In the ’60s, Ramona taught Sunday school in the First Baptist Church, was a nurse’s aide, and painted signs for more than 50 businesses in Payson, including the Kaibab Lumber Company. Ramona moved to Flagstaff in the ’70s, received a Nursing degree at NAU, and was married to Mark Forrest, of Flagstaff, for a number of years. She was always a hard worker and still landscaped yards in her 70’s. Ramona was a life-long Republican, traveled the world, and had a full, interesting life. However, she always said that her children were her greatest accomplishments. Ramona leaves behind two daughters, Allyn Deifenbaugh (Randy), Dani Lewter (Larry); seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was the glue that held us together and we miss her so much!
There will be a graveside service in the Payson Pioneer Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 noon in the “log cabin” at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260.
