Randall Wayne Loman, age 70, passed away in his home in Payson, AZ on September 28, 2020 (his dad’s birthday). He was born October 5, 1949 in Saginaw, MI and graduated from Buena Vista High School 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a cook on the USS Sanctuary as Commissaryman 2nd Class, during Vietnam. Randy met the love of his life, Sallie, in Boulder City, NV. Eventually they moved to Arizona and spent 49 years supporting each other as devoted soulmates. Randy was a Maintenance Supervisor for Southern California Edison Co at Mohave Generating Station in Laughlin, NV and at Nevada Power in Las Vegas, NV for 32 years. He retired to Payson, AZ where he found pleasure in the beauty of nature and many friendships. His passions were hunting, fly-fishing, working on his 1971 Chevelle, and helping others when and wherever needed, especially through Payson Flycasters, High Country Garden Club and the local Humane Society of Central Arizona. In all aspects of his life, he was a hard worker committed to getting the job done right. He enjoyed sharing his love of cooking, hunting, fishing, feeding the ducks, and baking peach pies with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Sallie Loman; his children Nathaniel Wayne Loman (Kristi) and Nichole Arko (Mike); his grandchildren Lucca Wayne Loman, RaeLee Loman, Johnathan Loman, Sophia Loman, Natalie Arko and Samantha Arko; brother John Loman (Barbie) and sister Sue Feltner (Allan); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Wayne and Virginia Koeplinger Loman and infant daughter. A private interment is being arranged and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Central Arizona.
