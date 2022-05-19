On Sunday February 27th, Randy was at home with his wife Pamela as he took his last breath and entered into God’s loving arms. Randy fought a short but hard battle against cancer, and even during that difficult journey he maintained his amazing sense of humor as well as his unwavering faith.
Randy was born in Brawley, California to Joan Paulsen. He graduated from high school in Kingman, Arizona. Randy served in the Army where he became a dog handler protecting a missile site. After the Army Randy began a lifelong career in law enforcement working for or with many different agencies to include the F.B.I, D.P.S, I.C.E. and homeland security. Randy became a detective, an Intelligence Research Specialist, and in 1998 he was named Officer of the Year by the Central Operations Bureau. Randy’s attention to detail (and his determination) were known to all his coworkers, and using those skills he developed some programs that are now being used in many agencies today. He retired in 2019.
Randy and Pamela owned horses while in Phoenix and together created some of Randy’s most cherished memories, as he always wanted to be a cowboy. Randy and Pamela owned 5 different dogs during their 25 years together and he loved them all.
In March of 2020, Randy and Pamela moved to Payson, Arizona where they fell in love with the town. Within a few months Randy began working at Bob’s Western Wear and quickly became friends with his coworkers and his boss, Bob Judson. He really enjoyed meeting the locals as well as those who were just passing through.
Randy and Pamela were attending Mountain Bible Church and Wednesday evening Bible Study. Randy enjoyed watching the elk pass through their property almost every day. He enjoyed Nascar, arts and craft shows, working outside on projects around the house and his newest hobby of fishing.
Randy is survived by his mother Joanie Paulsen, wife Pamela, daughters Holly Shepherd, Crissy Kelly, sister Donna Arias, brothers Doug, Bill, Scott, and also aunts, nieces and nephews and their families, and one very special granddaughter Charlee Kelly, mother-in-law Donna Jones and brother-in-law Jeff Wolf.
Randy loved his family, his friends and most important… our God. Randy was full of life, full of laughter, full of love. He was a special man, special love and soulmate to Pamela.
Randy’s celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 11th at 3:30 pm at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, AZ 85541. Randy wanted an informal “Happy Party” so blue jeans and boots are encouraged.
