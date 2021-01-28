Raymond Kinsman passed away on January 21, 2021. He was 96.
Raymond loved God and Country! He was well known as a proud WW II Army veteran who served with the 36th Texas Division. Ray fought in many fierce battles, was wounded twice and awarded two Purple Heart medals. He was captured in Germany toward the end of the war and became a Prisoner of War (POW).
Ray was raised in Boston, Massachusetts. Following his service in the war he moved to San Diego, California, started a successful HVAC business and eventually retired in Payson, Arizona. His interests in retirement were hiking and dancing as well as volunteering many hours of service to a variety of local organizations. He was a generous donor to numerous Payson charities.
Ray is survived by his wife Jewell of Payson. He is also survived by his children Theresa McKnight (Doug) of South Carolina, Michael Kinsman (Alice) and Diana Kelly of California. At Ray’s request there will be no services. If so inclined, in lieu of flowers or other remembrances his family requests donations to a local charity of your choice in his name.
