The legacy of Raymond L. Smith’s 99 years on this earth leaves us beyond joyful that he has reunited in heaven with his high school sweetheart, then wife of 64 years after 15 years of being apart.
Ray, also known as Smitty, was a life saver; a strong swimmer, rescuing 3 people in his youth: A young girl at the town pool where he was a lifeguard, his uncle and dad when they were fishing. His grandkids were in awe of his expert Swan Dive. Growing up in the small town of Bayard, NE, he also was an avid hunter, an Eagle Scout and participated in high school theater and sports. He didn’t weigh enough when his dad took him to enlist in the service, so was told by the enlistment officer, “Go to the grocery store, eat a bunch of bananas, drink a gallon of milk, come back.” He did as he was told; returned, made weight and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Ray served in the Pacific theater SE Asia, where he was a combat medical vet tending to the well-trained war dogs. He was part of the gruesome but successful Battle of Leyte Gulf.
Born in MO, raised in NE, an adult resident of MN then AZ, Ray was a “regular” at the local eateries, known for his gracious kind spirit and quick wit with an incredibly warm smile. Sharp as a tack ’til the day he passed away. Recently when asked about the economic situation this past year and the Covid stimulus checks, he told his granddaughter, “It’s always good to have something in the old sock for emergencies.”
Ray was a man of few words, so everyone listened very intently when he spoke, knowing they’d be enlightened and entertained. He will be missed by so many but especially his two daughters, Jerre Leavens (Ray), Joyce Williams, his three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Peoria, AZ, on November 26, 2021, from 1-5 PM to celebrate his 100th birthday. Memorials can be made to Honor Flight Arizona; www.honorflightaz.org
