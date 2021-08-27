Raymond Wesley Still, 69, of Payson, Arizona, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix from COVID-19 complications.
He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Beverly Still, and a brother William D. Still. He was born May 5, 1952, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “Wes” is survived by his daughter, April Still McHugh and her husband Sean of Gilbert and their three children, Lorelei, William, and Penelope; a nephew, Macintosh Still, and a niece, Alyssa Still, both of Phoenix. He leaves behind his long-time lady of many years, Rhonda Stowell, of Payson, formerly of Glendale.
After graduating from McClintock High School in Tempe, Arizona in 1970, he attended Mesa Community College. Upon completion of his courses there, he joined the Naval Reserves and was honorably discharged after several years of service. He had a long career with APS as a surveyor.
No one who met Wes forgot his passion for his non-work activities with the Arizona Gunfighters, the Humor Me Troupe of Payson, acting, and working on production with local western movies, and with the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee. He served on the board of directors for the rodeo committee for several years and was vital in helping to produce two annual rodeos in the Town of Payson. He was known for an infectious grin, a quick laugh, and his willingness to help others.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that a donation be made in his name to the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee. A check can be mailed to PO Box 784, Payson, AZ 85547.
Wes will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek in the next several weeks. Details will be provided as they become available.
