Rebecca Ann Curtis (Becky) was born August 14, 1969 in Payson, Arizona and passed away April 11, 2021 in Payson, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her dad Leonard Curtis, sister Christy LaBadle.
She is survived by her mom Bonnie Curtis, sisters Lucinda Flores and Maria (Michael) Moreno, niece Jennifer Flores, nephew Colten (Sharon) Curtis, niece Meghan LaBadle, and 9 great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Tonto Apache Gym at 10:00 am, graveside service to follow.
