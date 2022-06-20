Renee Sue Dobson, from Payson, AZ, passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 64 after a long, hard battle with lung cancer. She was born in Cutbank, MT but has spent most of her life in Arizona. Renee was a natural born leader, and had the gift to gab.
In 1998 she moved to Payson to be near her family, raise her kids and enjoy a more peaceful life. She was a longtime employee of Mazatzal Marketplace and loved visiting with members of her community daily. She loved her small town and the community she was a part of.
Renee loved to drive and always had an itch for a new road trip adventure to a different town or to the beach to get some sea air and a good tan. She also loved to scope out the local yard sales with the girls and grabbing lunch afterwards. Renee was a strong, independent, outspoken woman, who was always the hardest worker in the room. She was a mentor to many she came across, always “mothering” those that needed the extra love, guidance and a strong hand to help guide them. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her. Renee is survived by her two children Lisa Cuen-Rodriguez (36), and Tyler Cuen (30), grandson Jacob (6), mother Shirley Dobson, and sister Rhonda Dobson-Dupke. She was preceded in death by her father Myron “Dobbie” Dobson.
“What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.” — Pericles
