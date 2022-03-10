Devoted Father and Unapologetic Arizona Cardinals Fan
Reynaldo Vela, 73, of Payson, AZ died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer.
Ray was born in Douglas, Arizona on April 11th, 1948, to Maria Sobarzo and Antonio Vela.
He grew up in the Phoenix area and was the oldest of 6 children, including his sisters Malena, Rachel, Becky, Rosie, and brother Ricky.
He met the love of his life, Cynthia Nolan, whom he married on December 29th, 1978.
Ray is survived by his 6 children: Ray Jr. (Gabby), Ronnie (Mary), Randy (Brittiney), Johnny (We are hopeful), Joey (Jessica), daughter Maggie, and 25 grandchildren.
He was a die-hard Arizona Cardinals fan until the very end.
He was the ultimate redemption story, overcoming some hard knocks in his early life to becoming a very successful car salesman and owning a dealership until his retirement. He then worked transporting patients to Phoenix for medical appointments. He was loved dearly by his children and grandchildren; all having answered to a throaty “Cabron!” at one point or another.
He is preceded in death by his wife Cynthia (Cindy), and his sister Becky.
Services for Ray will be held on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Messinger Mortuary in Fountain Hills. Any questions can be sent to his son Randy at arizonasdj@gmail.com.
